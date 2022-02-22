PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Acquires $467,820.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PayPal stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.17. 28,393,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,911,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average is $217.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.71 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Man Group plc increased its stake in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

