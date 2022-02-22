PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.18 billion-$29.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.88 billion.PayPal also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.870 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.84.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $103.17. 28,393,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,911,975. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.07. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $101.71 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

