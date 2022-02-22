Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.98

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 345589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSFE. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Paysafe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 3,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

