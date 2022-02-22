Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.