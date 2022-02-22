Peet DeFi (old) Hits Market Cap of $42,114.56 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market cap of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.48 or 0.06896199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,460.43 or 0.99417662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

