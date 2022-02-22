PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

Shares of PKI traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

