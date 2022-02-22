PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $46.00.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PetIQ by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 251,182 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PetIQ by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

