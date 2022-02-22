Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.83

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 470089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
