Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.83

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 470089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after buying an additional 14,283,216 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.