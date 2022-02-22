Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $364.40

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 364.40 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 373 ($5.07), with a volume of 63132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.40 ($5.08).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.14) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.75) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.29).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.76.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.