Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Magnolia Oil & Gas accounts for about 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,538. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $23.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

