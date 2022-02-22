Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATSG. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $31.48.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.