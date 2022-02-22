Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.32% of Hostess Brands worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

TWNK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

