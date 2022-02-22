Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,124 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $254,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $1,298,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,160 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

