Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in APi Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 29,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in APi Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. 9,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.22. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

