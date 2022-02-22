Phore (PHR) Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Phore has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market cap of $845,634.99 and $54,957.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00410315 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,239,903 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

