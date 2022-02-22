Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

