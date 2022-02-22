Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 7% against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $288,637.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00036051 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00107529 BTC.
Pillar Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “
Buying and Selling Pillar
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
