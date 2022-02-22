PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,829 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $3,957,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,348,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000.

NYSE PML traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,456. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $15.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

