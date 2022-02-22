Piper Sandler Comments on Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

NYSE:GMED opened at $66.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

