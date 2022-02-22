PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $122,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,600 shares of company stock worth $490,782.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 119,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

