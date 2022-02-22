Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 14,100 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 49.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

