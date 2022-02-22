Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $748,109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,329,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,080,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,860,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,458,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,181,995 shares of company stock valued at $79,564,958.

A number of brokerages have commented on OWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.