Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Sight Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGHT opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 86,454 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $1,629,657.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGHT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

