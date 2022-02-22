Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 245,706 Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.08% of Purple Biotech worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

PPBT stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Purple Biotech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

