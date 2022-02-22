Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,100 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.