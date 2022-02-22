Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,629,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

