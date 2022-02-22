Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,836 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Steelcase by 19.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $169,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,896,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 413,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 527.32%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

