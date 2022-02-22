Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,717 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Realogy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of RLGY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

