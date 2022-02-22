Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $109,000 Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $122.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

