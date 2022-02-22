Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $88,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $92.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

