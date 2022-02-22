Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $293.61 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

