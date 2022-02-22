Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NewMarket by 1,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 30.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $2,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 43.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $320.29 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $405.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

