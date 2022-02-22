PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 19,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $34.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.02.
PolarityTE Company Profile
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
