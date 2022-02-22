PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 19,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $34.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.