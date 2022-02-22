PPM America Inc. IL Buys Shares of 83,213 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Amplify Energy makes up approximately 0.2% of PPM America Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PPM America Inc. IL owned about 0.22% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,635,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 89,741 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

AMPY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $171.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.20.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.