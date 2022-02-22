Precision Drilling (PD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$62.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$91.00 to C$98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00.
- 2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$80.00.
- 2/10/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.
- 2/10/2022 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 1/19/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$62.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$78.00 to C$82.00.
PD traded down C$4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$67.54. 44,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.26. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.95.
In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. Insiders have sold a total of 3,517 shares of company stock worth $249,386 over the last ninety days.
