Precision Drilling (PD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$62.50 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$91.00 to C$98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00.

2/11/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$80.00.

2/10/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

2/10/2022 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

1/19/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$62.50 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$78.00 to C$82.00.

PD traded down C$4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$67.54. 44,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.26. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.95.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. Insiders have sold a total of 3,517 shares of company stock worth $249,386 over the last ninety days.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

