Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 1,956.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Progyny by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after buying an additional 222,134 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Progyny by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 30.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,170 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

