Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Progyny comprises approximately 5.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Progyny worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

