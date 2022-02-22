ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 45,241 shares during the period.

DOG opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

