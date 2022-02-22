ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.71

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.71 and last traded at $125.57, with a volume of 4469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

