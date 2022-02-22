ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Shares Down 8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $38.97. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

