ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Shares Down 8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $38.97. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
