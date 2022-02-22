Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, lifted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 313.40 ($4.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 337.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.27. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.22). The company has a market cap of £795.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.27.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

