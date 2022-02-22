Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,640 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,680 ($22.85) to GBX 1,640 ($22.30) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.38) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.39) target price on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.82) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.95) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,740.25 ($23.67).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,141.50 ($15.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,117 ($15.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,259.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,376.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.35 billion and a PE ratio of -16.79.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

