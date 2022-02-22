Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock opened at $446.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.86 and a 52 week high of $472.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

