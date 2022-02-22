Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

