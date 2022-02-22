Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $499,000 Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $77.23 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

