Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.