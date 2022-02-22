Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 864.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.