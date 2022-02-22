Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,436 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

FTNT stock opened at $304.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,996 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

