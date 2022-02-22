Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 880 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 46.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 231.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH opened at $314.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.