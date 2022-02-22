Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,035 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

